 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rappahannock News again recognized with top Virginia Press Association honors

  • Updated
  • Comments
2022-08-Fire-Ennis--5-web.jpg (copy)

Shortly after a devastating fire last fall, the Ennis family stands in what used to be their home. “I felt like I was at the scene experiencing this family's emotions,” a judge of the Virginia Press Association's annual awards competition wrote, giving photos from the scene a Best in Show honor.

The Rappahannock News received 29 individual awards, including 14 first places, plus three top honors, in the Virginia Press Association’s annual competition for excellence in news and advertising.

At its annual conference near Richmond Saturday evening, the press association announced this year’s winners, including two top Best In Show awards. For the second year in a row, the Rappahannock News also won the “News Sweepstakes,” the top news award among newspapers of its size.

Produced by Foothills Forum and Rappahannock News. Video and Photography by Luke Christopher; Drone Footage by Robert Stephens; Editing and Music by Roger Piantadosi.

A switch this year to eight-man football by Rappahannock County High School — Northern Virginia’s smallest school division, and one of the smallest in the state — turned out to be a big win for the team, the school and the community at large.
Bubbles before fireworks

Ellis Childress enjoys the foam bath at Ben Venue as Rappahannock’s annual 4th of July Celebration returned in 2022 after a two year absence. 

A look at the “Cancer is Messy” event, organized to honor cancer survivors and their families, including two young students at the county’s elementary school, Anne Genho and Farrah Gates.
Long Mountain Sunset
Butterfly in Blue

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred