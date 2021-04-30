The Rappahannock News was recognized with 22 awards, including a top Best in Show honor and seven first-place awards, in the Virginia Press Association’s 2020 competition for excellence in journalism and advertising.
Judges in the annual contest recognized a variety of work — from in-depth reporting series to photographs and advertisements — produced during 2020. The paper’s coverage of COVID-19’s impact on Rappahannock County won first place awards for general news writing and business/financial writing. “Protecting Paradise,” a series about environmental issues in the county, won Best in Show and first place awards for informational graphics. A series of stories about housing won a first place honor for in-depth or investigative reporting.
Much of the honored work was produced in partnership with Foothills Forum, a local nonprofit which supports nonpartisan research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters. Collaborations with Foothills have now received Best in Show awards for five consecutive years.
At a virtual presentation Thursday morning, the press association also announced this year’s “Sweepstakes” winners, which are awarded based on the total of points assigned to each individual winning entry. The Rappahannock News won both the overall and news Sweepstakes categories for papers in its circulation category.
Rappahannock News sister paper InsideNoVa/Prince William received the Virginia Press Association’s top journalism award. The paper was named the winner of the VPA’s Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service for its coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Northern Virginia.
This year’s Rappahannock News Virginia Press Association winners:
Best in Show
Graphics, Illustration and Art: Laura Stanton and Sara Schonhardt for “Protecting Paradise” informational graphics.
First Place
General News Writing: COVID-19 in Rappahannock County by John McCaslin, Sara Schonhardt, Randy Rieland, Rachel Needham
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Home Sweet Home” by Sara Schonhardt, Laura Stanton, Bud Meyer, Andy Alexander, Dennis Brack, Luke Christopher
Business and Financial Writing: Rappahannock businesses and workers cope with COVID by Sara Schonhardt
Personality or Portrait Photo: Junior rider Olivia Devening by John McCaslin
Informational Graphics: “Protecting Paradise” by Laura Stanton, Sara Schonhardt
Page Design: Rappahannock News page design by Dennis Brack
Special Sections or Special Editions: Rappahannock Snapshot, 2020-2021 by Dennis Brack, Laura Stanton, Luke Christopher, Sara Schonhardt, Andy Alexander, Bud Meyer
Second Place
Public Safety Writing: A collection of stories byJohn McCaslin
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Protecting Paradise” by Randy Rieland, Tim Carrington, Sara Schonhardt, Laura Stanton, Bud Meyer, Andy Alexander
Feature Series or Continuing Story: Sperryville Turns 200 by Daphne Hutchinson
Slick Publications (standalone section with a slick cover): The Guide to Rappahannock by Dennis Brack, Audra Dickey, Luke Christopher, John McCaslin, Jay Ford, Tom Spargur
General News Photo: Back to school looks a little different this year by Luke Christopher
Feature Photo: Dipping in by Luke Christopher
Personality or Portrait Photo: Apple farmer Bryant Lee by John McCaslin
Informational Graphics: A Typical School Day in Atypical Times by Laura Stanton, Randy Rieland
Education/Churches/Organizations advertisements: “Businesses of Rappahannock: What you need, close to home” by Theresa Wood, Jay Ford, Audra Dickey, Dennis Brack
Third Place
Multimedia Report: “Protecting Paradise” by Dennis Brack, Laura Stanton, Luke Christopher, Sara Schonhardt, Randy Rieland, Tim Carringto
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Budget Balancing Act” by Tim Carrington, Laura Stanton, Andy Alexander, Bud Meyer
Front Page Design: Rappahannock News front pages by Dennis Brack, Laura Stanton, Luke Christopher
General Make-Up: Rappahannock News design by Dennis Brack
Personality or Portrait Photo: “Laughing Cat” by Theresa Wood
Details on all the winners statewide are available on the VPA’s website: http://vpagallery.com/2020/2020Winners/
Supporting our local news coverage
We endeavor to continue bringing you critical local news. Any donation can help ensure that we have the ability to do so. Our partners at Foothills Forum are supporting local reporting through community contributions.
You can also subscribe to the Rappahannock News print and/or e-editions here
Keep up to speed on local news with our free daily email newsletter here