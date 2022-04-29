The Rappahannock News was recognized with more than 30 awards, including two top Best in Show honors and 16 first-place awards, in the Virginia Press Association’s annual competition for excellence in journalism and advertising.
At a virtual presentation Thursday morning, the press association announced the winners of this year’s “Sweepstakes,” awarded based on the total of points assigned to each individual winning entry. The Rappahannock News won the News Sweepstakes category for all papers in its circulation category throughout Virginia.
In Best of Show honors, Luke Christopher’s photography and presentation of Huntly blacksmith Nol Putnam at work received the digital award for the state’s non-daily papers. Laura Stanton and Bob Hurley’s collaboration for Foothills Forum mapping “Sperryville at a Crossroads” won the non-daily award for graphics.
From in-depth, multipart news features about county taxes and Covid-19 to photos of Sheriff Connie Compton and a 9-year-old disc golf champion, the competition judges recognized a variety of other work produced during 2021.
Foothills contributor Tim Carrington won first place in a government writing category also entered by the state’s largest news organizations. Reporter Julia Shanahan’s “Rappahannock Remembers 911” audio story and Foothills contributor Randy Rieland’s coverage of technology’s impact on the county were among the first place honors. Former editor Rachel Needham received first place awards for her coverage of schools and a series of profiles of Class of 2021 high school seniors.
Much of the honored work was produced in partnership with Foothills Forum, a local nonprofit which supports nonpartisan research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters. Collaborations with Foothills have now received Best in Show awards for six consecutive years.
Here’s a complete list of the paper’s awards:
Best in Show
Non-Daily Digital: Luke Christopher for “Leaving the forge: Rappahannock blacksmith Nol Putnam sketches life’s next chapter” photography and digital presentation
Non-Daily Graphics, Illustration and Art: Laura Stanton and Bob Hurley for “Sperryville at a Crossroads”
First Place
Government Writing (special category open to newsrooms of all sizes): In-depth coverage of local government in Rappahannock County by Tim Carrington
Government Writing: Spending and Taxing in Rappahannock County by Tim Carrington
Feature Series or Continuing Story: “Senior Spotlight” series by Rachel Needham
Health-Science and Environmental Writing: Stories about technology and its Impact on Rappahannock County by Randy Rieland
Education Writing: Coverage of schools in Rappahannock and the region by Rachel Needham
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Covid's Hidden Toll” by Randy Rieland, Lynn Medford, Laura Stanton, Andy Alexander, Bud Meyer
Sports Feature Photo: “M.J. Gager is a world champion - and she's only nine years old” by Luke Christopher
Personality or Portrait Photo: “Sheriff Connie Compton: ‘Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It’” by Luke Christopher
Slideshow or Gallery: “Leaving the Forge” by Luke Christopher
Multimedia Report: “Rappahannock Remembers 9-11” by Julia Shanahan, Luke Christopher
Feature Profile Writing: “Sarah Latham Got the Job Done” by Daphne Hutchinson
General Make-Up: Rappahannock News design by Dennis Brack
Data Journalism: “Taxes: Inequitable, high - yet vital” by Tim Carrington, Laura Stanton, Bud Meyer, Andy Alexander, Luke Christopher, Dennis Brack
Page Design: Voter’s Guide cover by Dennis Brack
Front Page: Collection of front pages by Dennis Brack
Informational Graphics: “Sperryville: Gateway to the West, Stretching to the East” by Laura Stanton, Bob Hurley
Second Place
General News Writing: “COVID-19 Vaccines Roll Out” in Rappahannock County by Rachel Needham, Sara Schonhardt, Randy Rieland
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Taxes: Inequitable, high - yet vital” by Tim Carrington, Laura Stanton, Bud Meyer, Andy Alexander
Public Safety Writing: Covering Police and Emergency Services in Rappahannock County by Rachel Needham
Feature Story Writing: “The Painful History of Rappahannock’s Montpelier” by John McCaslin
Page Design: “Sperryville at the Crossroads” by Dennis Brack, Laura Stanton, Luke Christopher
Slideshow or Gallery: “Community Celebrates Rapp’s ‘Winter Wonderland’” by Luke Christopher, Eric Borst
Feature Profile Writing: “Leaving the Forge” by Tim Carrington
Feature Photo: “Chasing Bubbles” by Luke Christopher
Informational Graphics: “Analyzing Taxes in Rappahannock County” by Laura Stanton, Tim Carrington
Third Place
In-depth or Investigative Reporting: “Behind the Badge” by Bob Hurley, Patty Hardee, Laura Stanton, Andy Alexander, Bud Meyer, Luke Christopher
Page Design: “Budget Shakes Off Pandemic Cautions” by Laura Stanton, Dennis Brack, Luke Christopher
Feature Photo: “Farm Tour Fans” by Luke Christopher
Informational Graphics: “Breaking Down Rappahannock's Budget” by Laura Stanton, Tim Carrington
Feature Story Writing: “Sperryville at a Crossroads” by Bob Hurley
Rappahannock News sister paper InsideNoVa/Prince William won the press association’s top sweepstakes prize among the state’s largest weekly newspapers for editorial and advertising excellence. Fellow sister publication Ashburn Magazine was among the most honored magazines in the state, receiving multiple awards, including two Best in Show honors.
Details on all the winners statewide are available on the VPA’s website: http://vpagallery.com/2021/2021Winners/
