Sierra Jenkins

Sierra Jenkins

 Sierra Jenkins Scholarship Fund

The Virginia Press Association’s charitable arm, the Virginia Press Foundation, has partnered with the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, to establish the Sierra Jenkins Scholarship Fund.

Jenkins, a 25-year-old reporter for The Virginian-Pilot, was tragically shot and killed on March 19 while leaving a Norfolk pizza restaurant. To honor the Norfolk native’s memory, the fund will provide one-time scholarships to Virginia residents pursuing a degree in journalism or communications at a four-year Virginia college or university.

Recommended for you