Some Rappahannock County residents were overjoyed to receive a phone call from The Washington Post saying that home delivery was returning to the area after service suddenly ceased in May. Piedmont District School Board member and Waterpenny Farm co-owner Rachel Bynum, one who received a call, reinstalled her newspaper tube after hearing the news.
But it turns out those calls were made in error, according to a representative with the newspaper.
“The Post still does not offer home delivery to Rappahannock County, although customers there who wish to receive the print edition do have the option to get it through USPS,” a Washington Post spokesperson said in a statement. “We have learned, though, that the calls that some residents reported receiving were made in error and we are working with our vendor to correct it.”
The spokesperson did not return a follow-up request seeking comment as to how the error was made. Home delivery service ended in Rappahannock County, located just 70 miles from the nation’s capital, after the news organization’s contract carrier, Lee Enterprises, ceased service in the area.
Other publications delivered by Lee Enterprises in the county, including The New York Times, Culpeper Star-Exponent, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and The Wall Street Journal, are also no longer being sold at local retailers. It’s not clear when delivery to retailers ended.
The Rappahannock News is delivered to stores by its own staff and a local carrier and is not impacted.
