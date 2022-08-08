2022-08-WaPO-mailbox-12-web.jpg

A Washington Post newspaper tube in Rappahannock County.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

Some Rappahannock County residents were overjoyed to receive a phone call from The Washington Post saying that home delivery was returning to the area after service suddenly ceased in May. Piedmont District School Board member and Waterpenny Farm co-owner Rachel Bynum, one who received a call, reinstalled her newspaper tube after hearing the news.

But it turns out those calls were made in error, according to a representative with the newspaper.

