On the eve of a planned jury trial to decide the merits of a lawsuit against Rappahannock News’ parent company and a county resident, the plaintiff’s attorney withdrew from the case, and a judge canceled court proceedings scheduled to start Tuesday.
Attorney David Konick cited an unspecified health condition in filing a motion on Monday to withdraw as the lawyer for George M. Sonnett, Jr., who is suing Rappahannock Media LLC, Rappahannock News Publisher Dennis Brack, former editor John McCaslin and county resident John R. Bourgeois for defamation. The case was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday morning at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.
“Counsel for Plaintiff has been advised by his physician that due to a medical condition that has recently become more acute, he should avoid stressful situations altogether, and on account of said medical condition is being put on a course of treatment immediately including the administration of a number of prescription…medications that would materially impair Counsel’s ability effectively to represent Plaintiff at the trial of this matter,” Konick wrote in his motion.
Konick also mentioned disagreements with Sonnett: “The client insists upon pursuing objectives that the lawyer considers imprudent…irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff concerning certain aspects of trial strategy and tactics have arisen.”
At a hearing by phone Monday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage granted Konick’s motion to withdraw from the case. The judge then approved Sonnett’s request to vacate the planned trial and gave him until Jan. 20, 2023, to retain a new lawyer. The parties will appear in court on Jan. 20 to set a new trial date.
The case revolves around an August 2019 letter to the editor published in the Rappahannock News. Harris Hollow resident Sonnett alleges that the letter by Tiger Valley resident Bourgeois defamed him. At the time, Sonnett was in the news because of a lawsuit he filed against three Rappahannock County Supervisors and County Attorney Art Goff.
The letter in question commented on Sonnett’s then-recent appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court of a lower court’s dismissal of the suit. It also criticized oversight of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority by the Front Royal Town Attorney’s Office. The authority was involved in a high-profile embezzlement scandal by its former director and associates. Sonnett was Front Royal’s Assistant Town Attorney at the time. In the lawsuit against Rapp News and Bourgeois, Sonnett said he had no role in vetting the agency’s business with the town.
Monday’s developments followed a preliminary hearing last Friday at which Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. agreed with arguments by defense lawyers that the allegedly defamatory statements in the case touch upon matters of public concern. This finding means that the plaintiff must meet the high, “actual malice” burden of proof for defamation set by the U.S. Supreme Court in its unanimous New York Times Co. v. Sullivan ruling.
“When a statement concerns a public figure, the Court held, it is not enough to show that it is false for the press to be liable for libel,” according to Oyez, a legal site that covers Supreme Court cases. “Instead, the target of the statement must show that it was made with knowledge of or reckless disregard for its falsity.”
In its 1964 ruling, the Court cited “a profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open, and that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials."
After defense lawyers deposed Sonnett in July, the plaintiff dropped a conspiracy charge that was originally part of the lawsuit, which was filed in November 2019.
