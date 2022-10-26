rapp courthouse sunset (copy) (copy)

The Rappahannock County Courthouse

 Rapp News file photo

On the eve of a planned jury trial to decide the merits of a lawsuit against Rappahannock News’ parent company and a county resident, the plaintiff’s attorney withdrew from the case, and a judge canceled court proceedings scheduled to start Tuesday.

Attorney David Konick cited an unspecified health condition in filing a motion on Monday to withdraw as the lawyer for George M. Sonnett, Jr., who is suing Rappahannock Media LLC, Rappahannock News Publisher Dennis Brack, former editor John McCaslin and county resident John R. Bourgeois for defamation. The case was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday morning at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

