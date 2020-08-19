A copy of the Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority's (RCWSA) financial report year ended June 30, 2019, is available for review on BoardDocs (www.rappahannock county va.gov). RCWSA: P.O. Box 253, Sperryville, VA 22740. 540-387-3185
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission holds its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Monday Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.
The Fire Levy Board will meet Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Hwy., Sperryville.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet electronically on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. via the commission's YouTube page.
Restore Rappahannock starts back Thursday, Aug. 2,7 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the old Viewtown Store, 105 Viewtown Rd., Amissville. Contact Margaret Wiese at 540-522-2705 or email mamawiese555@gmail.com.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. hosts an Outdoor Gospel Concert on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. at WBRBA Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, from 6-8 p.m. Admission $10/carload, $15/large vehicles/SUVs/Vans. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, snacks, masks. Social distancing practices. Rain date, Aug. 30. Email: wayland_blueridge@usa.com or 540-661-2013, or visit on Facebook or www.waylandblueridge.org
The Old Hollow Reunion, normally held in September at Thornton Gap Regular Baptist Church, is cancelled due to COVID-19.