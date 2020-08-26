Restore Rappahannock starts back Thursday, Aug. 27, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the old Viewtown Store, 105 Viewtown Rd., Amissville. Contact Margaret Wiese at 540-522-2705 or email mamawiese555@gmail.com.
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites you to an Outdoor Gospel Concert at the Wayland Blue Ridge Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, featuring Faithful Connection, Fredericksburg and vicinity, on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Gates open, 6-8 p.m. concert. Admission is $10/carload, $15/large vehicles/SUVs/Vans. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, your own snacks, masks. Social distancing practices. Rain date, August 30, same timeframe. Come out and enjoy an evening of gospel music. For more information, Email: wayland_blueridge@usa.com or phone 540-661-2013, or visit on Facebook or website www.waylandblueridge.org
The Town of Washington has a vacancy on its Planning Commission. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to townofwashington@washingtonva.gov by Sept. 1, or call 540-675-3128.
The Old Hollow Reunion, normally held in September at Thornton Gap Regular Baptist Church, is cancelled due to COVID-19.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Please check our website for invitation information.
A copy of the Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority's (RCWSA) financial report year ended June 30, 2019, is available for review on BoardDocs (www.rappahannock county va.gov). RCWSA: P.O. Box 253, Sperryville, VA 22740. 540-387-3185.