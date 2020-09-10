The Town Council for the Town of Washington will meet on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda items are CARES Act funding, state of emergency guidelines, Planning Commission vacancy, and rescheduling the October meeting.
There is a Board of Supervisors special meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., at Rappahannock County High School auditorium.
There is a vacancy on the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to townofwashington@washingtonva.gov by Oct. 1, or call 540-675-3128.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.