There is a Board of Supervisors special meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., at Rappahannock County High School auditorium.
There is a vacancy on the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to townofwashington@washingtonva.gov by Oct. 1, or call 540-675-3128.
Christ Song Ministry Bobby and Nan McGee will share testimonies at Restore Rappahannock at the old Viewtown Store, 105 Viewtown Road, Amissville, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. Restore is a faith based addiction recovery ministry. Call 540-222-2705 for information or email mamawiese555@gmail.com.
