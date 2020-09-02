Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.