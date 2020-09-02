The following are closed Monday (Sept. 7) in observance of Labor Day, reopening Tuesday: Rappahannock County government offices; Rappahannock County Public Schools; Atlantic Union Bank; Oak View National Bank; BB&T; Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation; Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Rappahannock News (which has early deadlines for the Sept. 10 edition; all items for publication should be submitted no later than 3 p.m. tomorrow — Friday, Sept. 4).
There will be a Memorial Service for Bill Johnson on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. The service will take place in the Johnson family cemetery on the top of Red Oak Mountain.
The Old Hollow Reunion, normally held in September at Thornton Gap Regular Baptist Church, is canceled due to COVID-19.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Please check our website for invitation information.