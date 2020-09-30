There is a vacancy on the Town of Washington’s Planning Commission. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest to townofwashington@washingtonva.gov by Oct. 1, or call 540-675-3128.
One day only — Recycle for RAWL. Drop off your old electronics for recycling on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the RAWL shelter: 160 Weaver Road, Amissville. Bring your old computers, cell phones and other electronic equipment to be recycled. RAWL receives funds, the electronic components are recycled, it all stays out of landfills and it's tax-deductible! Everybody wins! For more information, call 540-937-3336.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled Board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m.. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Please check our website for invitation information.
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.