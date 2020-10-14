The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will reconvene its Oct. 5 meeting on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Town of Orange Community Room, 235 Warren Street, Orange, VA 22960. The agenda and supporting materials, and any schedule and meeting changes, will be posted to the Commission website one week in advance.
