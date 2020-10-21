Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
It’s jazz and gospel night at Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music livestream concert series on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. featuring Stephanie Nakasian, Stan Engebretson and Taisha Estrada, and hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth. To sign up for the free concert visit www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
