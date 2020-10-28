A special meeting of the Fire Levy Board will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, 11871 Lee Hwy., Sperryville.
The Sperryville Community Alliance is hosting a COVID-conscience Sperryville Clean-up Day on Sunday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rather than gather in a group as in the past, a list of clean-up projects in Sperryville will be posted in the rear of Before & After, 31 Main Street, for friends and family to tackle at any point throughout the day. Projects will include work along the new Sperryville River Walk and other areas in the community. Orange vests, gloves, tools and other items will be provided; but if you have your favorite gardening tool, bring it along. Before & After will provide coffee and apple cider.
A continued meeting, from Oct. 28, of the Planning Commission to be held jointly with the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at the Rappahannock County Elementary School Gymnasium, 34 Schoolhouse Road, Washington.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
