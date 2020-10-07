The Rappahannock County Garden Club, the Sperryville Community Alliance, and the Friends of the Rappahannock will be distributing 500 trees to families in Rappahannock County on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterpenny Farm at 53 Waterpenny Lane in Sperryville. All trees have been reserved, and residents are asked to pick-up the trees by the deadline. Any trees left unclaimed on Saturday at 5 p.m. will be redistributed to other homes. For information, contact Fawn Evenson (fawnevens@yahoo.com) or Kerry Sutten (kerrysutten@yahoo.com)
Calling all Rappahannock 3rd through 6th graders! It's time for the 3rd Annual RappTrails Kids Art Contest! The winning design will be featured on the 2020 RappTrails T-Shirt. Designs due to your school office by Oct. 9. T-Shirts will be available at the Annual Fall Walk and Ride event on Oct. 24. Pre-order required. Email info@rapptrails.org for information.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day.
The Town of Washington's Town Council will be meeting on Monday, Oct.12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Items on the agenda are the discussion of procedures for drought management, Planning Commission vacancy, water and sewer policies, and the Town's holiday celebration.
The Old Rag Master Naturalists will be holding their members meeting via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12. The public is welcome to participate. The guest speaker will be Stephanie DiNicola-Turner from the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. The focus of her presentation will be CSWCD programs and priorities for the coming year. Details for linking to the ZOOM meeting can be found on the ORMN Website at https://www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m.. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Please check our website for invitation information.
The next regularly scheduled Rappahannock County School Board meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
