Rappahannock County government offices are closed Thursday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday and reopen Monday, Dec. 28.
Rappahannock County Public Schools will close for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 18 at noon (it will be remote learning only due to the predicted snow storm), will resume remote instruction for A cohort on Thursday, Jan. 7, and will resume remote instruction for B cohort on Friday, Jan. 8. RCHS will resume hybrid instruction on Monday, Jan. 11 - A students Monday. and Tuesday, B students Thursday and Friday.
Atlantic Union Bank closes at noon Thursday, Dec. 24, and reopens Monday, Dec. 28.
BB&T in Flint Hill closes Friday, Dec. 25, reopens Monday, Dec. 28.
The Rappahannock News is closed Monday, Dec. 21, and reopens Monday, Dec. 28.
Blue Ridge Chorale (directed by C. Alexander Smith; Brittany Bache, accompanist; Melanie Bolas, assistant director) is pleased to present their virtual 2020 Christmas Concert via their website http://www.brcsings.com beginning Saturday, Dec. 19. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021 with notification of awards by mid-May.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The annual observance has partnered with Culpeper Media for the 2021 program and will feature local well respected artists. More details to follow soon!
Submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
