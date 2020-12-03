Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New & revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant Application and Guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021 with notification of awards by mid-May.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
The Town of Washington's Architectural Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider applications for Fredette Eagle's property at the SW corner of Gay and Wheeler Streets, The Inn at Little Washington's property at 309 Middle Street, John Kilgores's property at 567 Gay Street, and The Town of Washington regarding parking signage at Town Hall.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and will be available via the Commission's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling 540-829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Blue Ridge Chorale (directed by C. Alexander Smith; Brittany Bache, accompanist; Melanie Bolas, assistant director) is pleased to present their virtual 2020 Christmas Concert via their website http://www.brcsings.com beginning Saturday, Dec. 19. Online Donations are gratefully accepted.
Time to submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67
