Rappahannock County Government offices will be closed on Friday, Jan.1, in observance of New Year’s and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
Atlantic Union Bank will be closed, Friday, Jan. 1. and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
BB&T in Flint Hill will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4.
The Rappahannock News will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Jan. 1.
The Planning Commission for the Town of Washington will meet on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Observance in Rappahannock will be a virtual presentation on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. More details to follow soon!
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021 with notification of awards by mid-May.
Submit orders for the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Seedling Sale. Species offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 also offered to address streambank erosion and other uses. Email Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, visit www.culpeperswcd.org or call 540-825-8591.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
The Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) is seeking information about how our community uses the park and priorities for projects going ahead. Please take a few minutes to answer 10 questions. We have many ideas to develop the park and want to be sure that we place our resources where they are most wanted and needed. Access the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BVBB67.
