Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority is meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Electronic participation only; no in-person public access. See meeting agenda on BoardDocs for Zoom information.
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority is meeting Thursday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the gym of the (old) Washington School, 567 Mt. Salem Ave., Washington.
A joint meeting of the Broadband Committee and Broadband Authority will be held Monday, Feb. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington.
The Fire Levy Board is having its semi-annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 10 Firehouse Lane, Washington
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Monday, Feb. 15, due to President’s Day.
The County Buildings Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.
The Rules Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - County Administrator's Budget Presentation
Monday, March 15, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (preliminary feedback on CA Budget)
Monday, March 22, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., Library - Discussion of Budget
Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient.
