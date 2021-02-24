The Town Council will meet on Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Town Hall for a budget work session.
The Planning Commission for the Town of Washington will meet on March 1 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of the work program for 2021.
The Town of Washington Town Council will meet on March 8 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Agenda items include a discussion about pathways, a discussion of planning protocols, scheduling a budget work session and Authorization of advertising of a Public Hearing to consider and adopt an ordinance to permit establishment of flood plain zones, requiring permits and establishing standards for construction in such zones and standards for variances.
The next scheduled School Board meeting and Public Hearing on the budget will take place on March 9. at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the high school.
The Architectural Review Board will meet on March 10 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for fencing at 492 Main Street.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
— Monday, March 22, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., Library - Discussion of Budget
— Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Scrabble School Black History Month presentation with Terry Miller, Curator, Carver Center's 4-County Museum, Rapidan, will kick off her new virtual exhibit that begins in March 2021, "When Women Use Their Power" — Thursday, Feb. 25, 6 to 7 p.m. Zoom presentation. Miller will provide an overview of the exhibit, including why these 8 African American women were chosen to be highlighted including their contributions to the region as we salute Black history. Q&A to follow. Register by email to receive the Zoom link at contact@scrabbleschool.org no later than Wednesday, Feb. 24. Call 540-661-2013 for more information.
Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to announce our 2021 spring season rehearsals. Blue Ridge Chorale is Directed by C. Alexander Smith, Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Accompanist Brittany Bache. The Blue Ridge Chorale is one of the premiere choral groups in Culpeper and surrounding counties and we have been performing locally for over 53 years. Rehearsals for our Spring Season will begin on Monday March 1. We will be split into small groups and masks are required to follow COVID 19 guidelines. We will rehearse from 6:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m, or 7:30 p.m. until 8:15 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary) 318 S. West Street. Pre registration required. Visit www.http://www.brcsings.com. Please call (540) 219-8837 for any questions.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2021! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2016. Registration for U8 & up closes March 1st, U6 closes April 1st. Covid guidelines apply. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com
