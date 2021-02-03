The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board will conduct a virtual public hearing at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, to discuss prevention efforts in our five-county area. Please check the RRCS website at www.rrcsb.org for a listing of the invitation information.
The Town Council for the Town of Washington will meet on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Face masks are required. Agenda items include, a public hearing for a special use permit for Pattio's Cafe to expand restaurant and cafe operations and outdoor seating and food service, discussion of topsoil removal from USPS site, COVID water testing report, report on the Board of Supervisors presentation, and scheduling a work session for the FY 21-22 budget.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The Architectural Review Board will not meet on Feb. 10. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Wednesday, March 10.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board will hold a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., RCES Gym/ Auditorium - Joint Board and School Board Meeting
Wednesday, March 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - County Administrator's Budget Presentation
Monday, March 15, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (preliminary feedback on CA Budget)
Monday, March 22, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Wednesday, March 24, 1 p.m., Library - Discussion of Budget
Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Join Culpeper County Parks and Recreation’s February “Kids and Crafts” activities: Valentine’s Cookies & Crafts (Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.) for your preschooler; String Art starter class, ages 12 and up (Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.); and make a Mardi Gras mask while listening to festive New Orleans music (Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.) Activities held in the Community Room, 303 N. Main St., Culpeper. Register now. Phone 540-727-3412. Find us on Facebook or browse through the Winter Program at www.culpeperrecreation.com. Choose from other offerings like basket weaving, painting, drawing, quilting, rugby, horseback riding and even learning Japanese. Live here, Play here!
Calling Rappahannock Artists & Arts Programs! New and revised 2021 Mitchell Arts Fund Grant application and guidelines are now available on RAAC’s website, raac.org. Grant applications are due by March 15, 2021, with notification of awards by mid-May.
Agricultural lands in Rappahannock County continue to be eligible for conservation assistance funds from Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for stream exclusion fencing, establishing rotational grazing fields, developing water resources, wells, springs and stream access points, reforestation of critical areas and reestablishing buffer areas along waterways. Funds are also available for nutrient management plan development and implementation, cover crops, and numerous other conservation practices. Contact the district at 540-825-8591.
