Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2021! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2016. U6 closes today (April 1). COVID guidelines apply. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 5, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington. Note: No evening session is scheduled. Zoom participation is also offered as a convenience:
Rappahannock County Republican Committee Official Call to elect delegates to the State Convention: Those wishing to serve as delegates to the convention shall file the form available by contacting Terry Dixon, Chairman, 11 Palmer Lane, Castleton, VA 22716, or by calling (540) 937-7940 or emailing terry.dixon@gmail.com, or download from https://virginia.gop/2021-nomination/ (click on “Delegate Pre-file Form for Unit Chairmen”). It must be received no later than Saturday, April 10, 2021, by 5 p.m. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be selected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County High School.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board is holding a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
— Thursday, April 1, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget
— Friday, April 2, 1 p.m., Courthouse - Discussion of Budget (last opportunity to set budget for public hearing to meet advertising deadline)
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
The Headwaters Foundation is hosting three virtual community conversations about the financial sustainability of Rappahannock County Public Schools via Zoom. The third and final session, “Moving Forward: Funding Excellence,” will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. To receive the Zoom link for any of these meetings, please email Lynnie Genho, Headwaters Executive Director at director@headwatersfdn.org, or telephone the Headwaters office at (540) 227-5071.
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering a Diabetes Prevention Program. The yearlong program is designed for people with prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including coping strategies, eating out, shopping tips, getting active and healthy eating. The program is free and will start April 20, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. For the Zoom link and for more information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540-727-3435 or Becky Gartner at rebes13@vt.edu.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and zoom meetings scheduled from March through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. We will adjourn around 2 p.m. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m.
April 7, 2021 In-Orchard Meeting - Silver Creek Orchard – 160 Massie Lane, Tyro, Va. 22976. From Rt 29 south of Lovingston, turn right on Rt 56/ Tye Brook Hwy, go 1.1 miles turn right onto Roseland Rd, 3.9 miles turn left onto Rt 151/Patrick Henry Hwy, take an immediate right onto Rt 56West/Crabtree Falls Hwy, 4.2 miles turn left onto Pharsalia Rd, 1.3 miles turn right onto Massie Lane-Orchard will be located on the right.
April 14th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
Week of April 19, 2021 Frederick County- TBD
April 21st In-Orchard Meeting - Saunders Brothers Orchard- Harewood Stop- 199 Harewood Lane – Roseland, VA 22967
April 28th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Acimovic and Horticulture in-depth lecture by Dr. Sherif https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
May 5th In-Orchard Meeting - Jenkins Orchard, James Jenkins - from Woodville VA, turn left on to Rt. 621, go about 2 miles. The orchard is on the left by the packing shed. (355 Yancey Rd, Woodville, VA 22749)
May 12th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
May 26th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Sherif, Dr. Acimovic and Entomology in-depth lecture by Dr. Bergh https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
June 2nd In-Orchard Meeting - Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams, Flint Hill Rt. 211 east to Ben Venue. At the crossroads, turn north on to Rt. 729 and go approximately 2½ miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9th In-Orchard Meeting- Carroll County, TBD- Ashley Edwards aledwards@vt.edu
Please call Mark Sutphin at the Frederick County Extension Office at 540-665-5699 or Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office for additional information about these programs.
