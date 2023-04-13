meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.

There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Tuesday, April 18, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will be a warning signal 5 minutes before the display begins.

