The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be today, Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.
There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Tuesday, April 18, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. There will be a warning signal 5 minutes before the display begins.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper.
The Rappahannock County Building Committee will meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the visitors center located 3 Library Rd,, Washington. The agenda includes discussion of the Courthouse Replacement Project and Historic Buildings Envelope Repair Projects.
The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals canceled a training meeting scheduled for April 26 in connection with the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors requesting that its members seek remedial instruction. “The Chair of the BZA has informed me that he did not authorize this meeting notice,” County Administrator Garrey Curry said. “As such, the meeting has been removed from BoardDocs. If a BZA training meeting does occur, notice will be provided in the future.”
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation a variety of activities are currently available for registration! There is something for everyone. Art classes, Fitness, summer camps, sports and more! Also don’t miss out on the Annual Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & ½ mile Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Lenn Park in Culpeper. For more details and to register, visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com Click on ACTIVITIES. Follow us on Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation Registration is open to anyone regardless of county of residency.
