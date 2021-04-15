The Rules Committee of the Board of Supervisors that was scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. today (Thursday, April 15) at the Rappahannock County Visitors' Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington, has been cancelled.
The County Buildings Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, April 15) at the Visitors' Center.
On April 16 at 2 p.m. there will be a town administrative meeting held via Zoom. For links to join the meeting, email the town clerk at townofwashington@washingtonva.gov.
Household Hazardous Waste Day for Rappahannock residents will be held at CFC Farm & Home Center (the Co-op) on April 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board is holding a series of public hearings on next year’s budget. The remaining sessions:
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering a Diabetes Prevention Program. The yearlong program is designed for people with prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including coping strategies, eating out, shopping tips, getting active and healthy eating. The program is free and will start April 20, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. For the Zoom link and for more information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540-727-3435 or Becky Gartner at rebes13@vt.edu.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and Zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. We will adjourn around 2 p.m. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs:
Week of April 19: Frederick County - TBD
April 21, In-Orchard Meeting; Saunders Brothers Orchard, 199 Harewood Lane, Roseland, VA 22967.
April 28, Zoom Meeting, 11:30 a.m.: Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Acimovic and Horticulture in-depth lecture by Dr. Sherif. https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
May 5, In-Orchard Meeting: Jenkins Orchard, James Jenkins. From Woodville, turn left onto Rt. 621, go about 2 miles. The orchard is on the left by the packing shed. (355 Yancey Rd, Woodville, VA 22749)
May 12 and May 26, Zoom Meetings, 11:30 a.m.: Seasonal updates with extension specialists Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic. https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
June 2, In-Orchard Meeting; Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams. Turn from 211 north onto Rt. 729 and go approximately 2.5 miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting; Carroll County, TBD.
