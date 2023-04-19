The April Rappahannock County Broadband Authority meeting has been canceled.
There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, April 22, between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display will last between 3 to 5 minutes. There will be a warning signal 5 minutes before the display begins.
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission meeting on April 24 has been canceled, the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 22, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper.
Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals canceled a training meeting scheduled for April 26 in connection with the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors requesting that its members seek remedial instruction. “The Chair of the BZA has informed me that he did not authorize this meeting notice,” County Administrator Garrey Curry said. “As such, the meeting has been removed from BoardDocs. If a BZA training meeting does occur, notice will be provided in the future.”
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation a variety of activities are currently available for registration. There is something for everyone. Art classes, Fitness, summer camps, sports and more! Also don’t miss out on the Annual Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & ½ mile Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8 a.m. at Lenn Park in Culpeper. For more details and to register, visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com. Click on “Activities.” Registration is open to anyone regardless of county of residency.
The Town Council will hold a public hearing for the FY 23-24 budget on May 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 9, in Orange County, at the Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Orange. There will be a Community Reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the Board Meeting at 4 PM. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
