TheWashington Town Councilis seeking individuals who are interested in serving on the Board of the Economic Development Authority. If you are interested in serving, please send a letter of interest and qualifications to either:townofwashington@washingtonva.govor PO Box 7, Washington, VA 22747. Submission deadline is April 30. Call the town office with any questions.
The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will hold a special called meeting beginning at 7 p.m. on May 1, in the county courthouse (250 Gay Street, Washington, VA). This meeting will be held jointly with the Board of Supervisors who are already scheduled to meet on May 1 for their regular meeting at the same time and location. The agenda for the special called meeting is attached and additional information is available on the County's BoardDocs website.
The Washington Town Council will hold a public hearing for the FY 23-24 budget on Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 9, in Orange County, at the Orange County Airport, 11275 Aviation Way, Orange. There will be a Community Reception at 3 p.m. where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the Board Meeting at 4 p.m.. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation a variety of activities are currently available for registration. There is something for everyone. Art classes, Fitness, summer camps, sports and more! Also don’t miss out on the Annual Wicked Bottom Cross Country 5K & ½ mile Fun Run on Saturday, May 6, at 8 a.m. at Lenn Park in Culpeper. For more details and to register, visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com. Click on “Activities.” Registration is open to anyone regardless of county of residency.
