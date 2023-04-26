meetings-web.jpg

The Washington Town Council is seeking individuals who are interested in serving on the Board of the Economic Development Authority. If you are interested in serving, please send a letter of interest and qualifications to either: townofwashington@washingtonva.gov or PO Box 7, Washington, VA 22747. Submission deadline is April 30. Call the town office with any questions.

The Rappahannock County Planning Commission will hold a special called meeting beginning at 7 p.m. on May 1, in the county courthouse (250 Gay Street, Washington, VA).  This meeting will be held jointly with the Board of Supervisors who are already scheduled to meet on May 1 for their regular meeting at the same time and location. The agenda for the special called meeting is attached and additional information is available on the County's BoardDocs website.

