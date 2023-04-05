The Town of Washington's Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of forming an economic development authority.
The Rappahannock County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Rappahannock County Elementary School gym. The agenda includes a public hearing on the fiscal years 2024 budget.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, located at 15361 Bradford Road in Culpeper, will hold its next board meeting on Tuesday, April 11, at 4 p.m.. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at (540) 825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.”
The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be on Thursday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the RRRC offices at 420 Southridge Parkway, Suite 106, Culpeper.
