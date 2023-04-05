meetings-web.jpg

The Town of Washington's Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10, at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion of forming an economic development authority. 

The Rappahannock County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at the Rappahannock County Elementary School gym. The agenda includes a public hearing on the fiscal years 2024 budget.

