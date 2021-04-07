Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at the Rappahannock County Park Pavilion, 7 Park Lane, Washington.
Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, via Zoom only and no physical public access. See the agenda on BoardDocs (https://go.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public) for Zoom links.
Rappahannock County Republican Committee Official Call to elect delegates to the State Convention: Those wishing to serve as delegates to the convention shall file the form available by contacting Terry Dixon, Chairman, 11 Palmer Lane, Castleton, VA 22716, or by calling (540) 937-7940 or emailing terry.dixon@gmail.com, or download from https://virginia.gop/2021-nomination/ (click on “Delegate Pre-file Form for Unit Chairmen”). It must be received no later than Saturday, April 10, 2021, by 5 p.m. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will be selected from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison County High School.
The Washington Town Council will meet on Monday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes public hearings for a FEMA floodplain ordinance, a review of the water and sewer rates, consideration to authorize advertising for a public hearing for the FY 21/22 budget, discussion of guidelines for firework displays and consideration to authorize a public hearing to possibly adopt an ordinance to address under what circumstances a swimming pool may be constructed within Town limits.
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The Town’s Architectural Review Board will meet on April 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application to renovate a property at 249 Main St.
On April 16 at 2p.m. there will be a town administrative meeting held via Zoom. For links to join the meeting, email the town clerk at townofwashington@washingtonva.gov.
The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a continued meeting on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse. The sole item on the agenda is the setback variance application of Charles R Wood Builders, LLC, tax map number 1-14G.
The Headwaters Foundation will host the last of three virtual community conversations about the financial sustainability of Rappahannock County Public Schools via Zoom. The third session, “Moving Forward: Funding Excellence,” will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m. To receive the Zoom link for any of these meetings, please email Lynnie Genho, Headwaters Executive Director at director@headwatersfdn.org, or telephone the Headwaters office at (540) 227-5071.
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86569650832?pwd=QTIwK2hscmJ0OXVielBORXZjOE51Zz09
Meeting ID: 865 6965 0832
Passcode: 855126
The Women's Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc., will hold its Semi-Annual Session on Wednesday, April 14, with registration at noon, and Call to Order to 12:30 p.m. The session will be held at the Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd., Rixeyville, and the presenter will be Minister Debra Strother-Yarde, Church of the Living God, Orange. New members are welcome! The proceedings will also be on Facebook Live. Lunch on your own. For more information, please contact the president, Sis. Charlotte Johnson, 540-987-3340 or email: wayland_blueridge@usa.com. In addition, the Annual Prayer Luncheon is being planned for May 12, 2021. Those planning to attend the luncheon should give preliminary attendance numbers at the Semi-Annual meeting on April 14, and no later than April 30.
The county Board of Supervisors and the School Board is holding a series of public hearings on next year’s budget:
— Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., RCES Gym/Auditorium - Budget and Tax Rate Public Hearing
— Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Monday, May 10, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption or consideration of adoption
— Wednesday, May 12, 7 p.m., Courthouse - Budget adoption (last opportunity to adopt school budget)
Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering a Diabetes Prevention Program. The yearlong program is designed for people with prediabetes or who are at high risk for type 2 diabetes and want to lower their risk. Sessions will cover a variety of topics including coping strategies, eating out, shopping tips, getting active and healthy eating. The program is free and will start April 20, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. via Zoom. For the Zoom link and for more information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540-727-3435 or Becky Gartner at rebes13@vt.edu.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard and zoom meetings scheduled from April through June. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from the Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. We will adjourn around 2 p.m. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m.
April 14th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
Week of April 19, 2021 Frederick County- TBD
April 21st In-Orchard Meeting - Saunders Brothers Orchard- Harewood Stop- 199 Harewood Lane – Roseland, VA 22967
April 28th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Acimovic and Horticulture in-depth lecture by Dr. Sherif https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
May 5th In-Orchard Meeting - Jenkins Orchard, James Jenkins - from Woodville VA, turn left onto Rt. 621, go about 2 miles. The orchard is on the left by the packing shed. (355 Yancey Rd, Woodville, VA 22749)
May 12th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Bergh, Dr. Sherif and Dr. Acimovic https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
May 26th Zoom Meeting 11:30am - Seasonal Updates with extension specialist. Dr. Sherif, Dr. Acimovic and Entomology in-depth lecture by Dr. Bergh https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/83225190429
June 2nd In-Orchard Meeting - Williams Orchard, Tommy and Eddie Williams, Flint Hill Rt. 211 east to Ben Venue. At the crossroads, turn north on to Rt. 729 and go approximately 2½ miles. Orchard is on the left. (3 Williams Farm Lane, Flint Hill, VA 22627)
June 9th In-Orchard Meeting- Carroll County, TBD- Ashley Edwards aledwards@vt.edu
Please call Mark Sutphin at the Frederick County Extension Office at 540-665-5699 or Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office for additional information about these programs.
