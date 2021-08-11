Board of Supervisors special called meeting to be held Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at the county courthouse to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act. More information can be found on BoardDocs.
Broadband Authority to Monday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the county courthouse to discuss a partnership with All Points Broadband. More information can be found on BoardDocs.
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority meetingto be held at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Park Pavilion, 7 Park Lane, Washington.
Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad Building, 12 Main Street, Sperryville. Please note that parking is behind the building up the driveway.
The Town of Washington Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at the town hall to consider the application of Fredette Eagle for a variance of the building setback requirements in the construction of a dwelling.
The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee meeting will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, in the Jamieson Room at the Rappahannock Library, 4 Library Rd, Washington. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. All are welcome! (Please observe Covid-19 safety protocols!)
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m., at the Culpeper Technical and Education Center (CTEC), 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, Culpeper.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Fall 2021. We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 & up closes Aug. 13, U6 closes Aug. 27. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...