The Rules Committee and County Building Committee meetings to be held today, Thursday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively, have been cancelled.
There will be a Town administrative meeting on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
The Town Council will meet on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Town Hall to review the Planning Commission's recommendation of the SUP application for Rush River Commons and the application to extend the sewer service district to Rush River Commons.
There is a vacancy on the town’s Architectural Review Board. Interested candidates should send a letter of intent to townofwashington@washingtonva.gov or PO Box 7, Washington, VA 22747 by Sept. 10.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 1 p.m., at the Culpeper Technical and Education Center (CTEC), 17441 Frank Turnage Dr., Culpeper.
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St., Washington.
The public hearing for the Town BZA to consider the application for a variance to the Town Ordinances has been continued to Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at Town Hall.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for the fall, offering programs for girls and boys born years 2008-2017. Registration for U8 & up closes Aug. 13, U6 closes Aug. 27. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...