meetings.jpg

Three or more members of the Rappahannock County Building Committee on Aug. 4, 5, and 6, will gather on the grounds of the Rappahannock County Courthouse during daylight hours while a county contractor performs work related to historic building masonry.

The Town Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a review of the Planning Commission’s recommendation of the SUP application and review of the application to extend the sewer service district for Rush River Commons, and to discuss a resolution allowing Town Council members the ability to attend meetings remotely.

The School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.

The Town of Washington Architectural Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application to replace siding at 211 Main St.

The Town of Washington Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at the town hall to consider the application of Fredette Eagle for a variance of the building setback requirements in the construction of a dwelling.

Sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

 

Tags

Recommended for you