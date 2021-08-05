Three or more members of the Rappahannock County Building Committee on Aug. 4, 5, and 6, will gather on the grounds of the Rappahannock County Courthouse during daylight hours while a county contractor performs work related to historic building masonry.
The Town Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a review of the Planning Commission’s recommendation of the SUP application and review of the application to extend the sewer service district for Rush River Commons, and to discuss a resolution allowing Town Council members the ability to attend meetings remotely.
The School Board meets on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
The Town of Washington Architectural Review Board will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application to replace siding at 211 Main St.
The Town of Washington Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Friday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at the town hall to consider the application of Fredette Eagle for a variance of the building setback requirements in the construction of a dwelling.
