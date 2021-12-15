County Buildings Committeemeeting to be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 16) at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington. Please also note that the Rules Committee, which schedules its meetings on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 9 a.m., has been canceled today (Dec. 16).
The Town of Washington’sTown Councilhas continued its Dec. 13, meeting to Dec. 17, at Town Hall at 2 p.m. The agenda includes considering a policy that allows a council member to attend a meeting remotely and requesting NPCF issue a payment from the Post Office Enhancement Fund. The Council may vote to enter into closed session for interviews of prospective candidates for employment.
There will be aTown Administrationmeeting on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
Board of Zoning Appealsmeeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St. in Washington.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
