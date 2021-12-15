meetings.jpg

County Buildings Committee meeting to be held at 10 a.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 16) at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Rd., Washington.  Please also note that the Rules Committee, which schedules its meetings on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 9 a.m., has been canceled today (Dec. 16).

The Town of Washington’s Town Council has continued its Dec. 13, meeting to Dec. 17,  at Town Hall at 2 p.m. The agenda includes considering a policy that allows a council member to attend a meeting remotely and requesting NPCF issue a payment from the Post Office Enhancement Fund. The Council may vote to enter into closed session for interviews of prospective candidates for employment.

There will be a Town Administration meeting on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Town Hall. 

Board of Zoning Appeals meeting to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay St. in Washington.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

