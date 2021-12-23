Rappahannock County Public Schools will close on Friday, Dec. 17, and will reopen Jan. 5.
All county government offices are closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27; then close again on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Day, and reopen Monday, Jan. 3.
Atlantic Union Bank will close at noon, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and reopen on Monday, Dec. 27; closed on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, reopening on Jan. 3.
BB&T in Flint Hill, closed at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, reopening on Monday, Dec. 27; closed Saturday, Jan. 1, reopening on Monday, Jan. 3.
The Rappahannock News will be closed Monday through Friday, Dec. 27-31, for the Christmas vacation, reopening on Monday, Jan. 3. There will be no newspaper published next Thursday, Dec. 30.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
