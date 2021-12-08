meetings.jpg

Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. today  (Thursday, Dec. 9) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad building, 12 Main St., Sperryville. Parking is behind building up the driveway.

Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 9) at the Rappahannock County Library's Meeting Room, 4 Library Rd., Washington.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Dec. 10, due to an employee in-service training.

The Town Council will meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting agenda includes a policy regarding council members attending a meeting electronically, raising the sewer base rate, applications for the Architectural Review Board vacancy and a discussion regarding pools. The council may go into closed session to discuss Town Clerk salary.

The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at 2100 Country Club Rd., Culpeper.  Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and/or participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213.  RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

There will be a Town Administration meeting on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Town Hall. 

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

