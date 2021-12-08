Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authoritywill meet at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 9) at the Sperryville Rescue Squad building, 12 Main St., Sperryville. Parking is behind building up the driveway.
Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authoritywill meet at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, Dec. 9) at the Rappahannock County Library's Meeting Room, 4 Library Rd., Washington.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportationwill not operate on Friday, Dec. 10, due to an employee in-service training.
TheTown Councilwill meet on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting agenda includes a policy regarding council members attending a meeting electronically, raising the sewer base rate, applications for the Architectural Review Board vacancy and a discussion regarding pools. The council may go into closed session to discuss Town Clerk salary.
The next regularly scheduledSchool Boardmeeting will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Serviceswill hold its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at 2100 Country Club Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and/or participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.
There will be aTown Administrationmeeting on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
