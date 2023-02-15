All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, in observance of Presidents’ Day, as will Atlantic Union Bank and Truist. Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation services will not operate.
Refuse Sitesat Amissville and Flatwood will be open on Monday, Feb. 20.
The Town of Washington’s Architectural Review Boardwill meet on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. The agenda includes an application by Rush River Commons for site and building exterior lighting.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubis pleased to sponsor a Flower Arrangement Class each Wednesday in February. The classes will be led by Linda Taylor and will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The next class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Price is $10 per class. All are welcome. For more information please contact Anne Nenninger atLvmybks@gmail.com.
The Town’sPlanning Commissionwill not meet on Feb. 27.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us atrcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...