The Town of Washington Planning Commission will not meet on Feb. 27.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. They offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us atrcsasoccer@gmail.com.
TheRappahannock County Garden Clubwill hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 22, at the Washington Fire Hall. We meet the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. for social time, 1:30 p.m. for a business meeting and then have a special speaker or program at 2 p.m.
This month’s program will be a visit from artist Karen Coleman who will discuss her artistic process and show her works of botanical art, and will have some to sell. Artist’s Statement: “Nature in all its variety is an endless source of inspiration for me. My hope is that I will convey to the viewer a sense of wonder of these same things, as well as a deep respect for the natural world and a desire to protect what we have left.”
