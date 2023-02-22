meetings-web.jpg

The Town of Washington Planning Commission will not meet on Feb. 27.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. They offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.

