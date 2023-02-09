meetings-web.jpg

The Town Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes: appointment of a member to the Planning Commission, a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission regarding a text amendment to the zoning ordinance, and a discussion of a meals and lodging tax holiday.

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes: election of chair, vice chair, and secretary and a review of the zoning administrator’s report.

