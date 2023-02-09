The Town Council will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes: appointment of a member to the Planning Commission, a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission regarding a text amendment to the zoning ordinance, and a discussion of a meals and lodging tax holiday.
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes: election of chair, vice chair, and secretary and a review of the zoning administrator’s report.
The Town’s Planning Commission will not meet on Feb. 27.
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting and budget work session with the Board of Supervisors will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the gym at the elementary school.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 15361 Bradford Rd., Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146.
The Rappahannock County Garden Club is pleased to sponsor a Flower Arrangement Class each Wednesday in February. The classes will be led by Linda Taylor and will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The next class will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Price is $10 per class. All are welcome. For more information please contact Anne Nenninger at Lvmybks@gmail.com.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
