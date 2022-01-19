meetings.jpg

There will be a Town Administrative meeting on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.

The Town Planning Commission will meet on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss a swimming pool ordinance.  

The Town Architectural Review Board will meet on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. to consider the application for residential units at Rush River Commons.

The Town Planning Commission will hold a public forum on Jan. 31  at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss the 2017 comprehensive plan.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

