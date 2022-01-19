There will be a Town Administrative meeting on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall.
TheTown Planning Commissionwill meet on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss a swimming pool ordinance.
TheTown Architectural Review Boardwill meet on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. to consider the application for residential units at Rush River Commons.
TheTown Planning Commissionwill hold a public forum on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to discuss the 2017 comprehensive plan.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreationis offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.
Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.