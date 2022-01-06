meetings.jpg

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Jan. 11, at 1 p.m at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper.  Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, extension 3213.  RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is offering the following activities that are now open for registration to Rappahannock residents: Intro to Animal and Human Aromatherapy; Drawing and Painting; Karate; Dog Obedience: Puppy Kindergarten and Good Manners Review; Mindfulness Classes for kids and adults; Art Jam Academy for Homeschoolers; Cooking class for kids and adults; Pamper your feet and Lavender Farm Tour; Cooking with Lavender; Lavender Wreath Making; Making Kombucha; Intro to Reiki; and sewing and quilting classes. Plus, day trips to the Baltimore Inner Harbor and National Aquarium; the North Pole Express at the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad; Christmas Town at Busch Gardens. 

For more details: 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com and click on the “Activities” icon.

