All Rappahannock County government offices will be closed Monday, July 5, reopening Tuesday, July 6. The Rappahannock News and Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will also be closed.
In observance of Independence Day, Flatwood Refuse will be closed on Sunday, July 4. Both Flatwood and Amissville refuse centers will be closed Monday, July 5. Amissville will reopen on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:30 a.m. and Flatwood will reopen on Wednesday, July 7 at 7 a.m.
The Town Planning Commission will meet on July 9, at 10 a.m. at Town Hall to review and discuss recommendations regarding the Rush River PUD application. There will also be a discussion and possible adoption of a policy regarding Zoom participation by absent members.