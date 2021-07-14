Board of Supervisors Rules Committee meets today, Thursday, July 15, at 9 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Road, Washington.
Board of Supervisors Building Committee meets today, Thursday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center, 3 Library Road, Washington.
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will hold its 132 Annual Session at the Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, next week, July 14-16, between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day. Social distancing practices and masks are required for the unvaccinated during all services.
The Broadband Authority will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse to review responses to a request for information from internet service providers.
A special meeting of the Board of Supervisors is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 19, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse to continue the public hearing on rezoning application #20-10-01, Mt. Airy Field, Inc., TM#38-59, RR-5 to R-2.
The next meeting of the Blue Ridge Ukulele Circle will be on Tuesday, July 20, outside at the Rappahannock County library from 5 to 6 p.m. (weather permitting). The group will meet in the shade, out back. Bring a chair, music stand, song sheets (if you have them), your uke and maybe even a friend. It’s free to join. No experience necessary. If you don’t have a ukulele, you can borrow one from the library.