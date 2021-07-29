meetings.jpg

Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will continue their regular meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

The Town of Washington Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the special use permit application for the Rush River Commons project on July 29 at 7 p.m. at the town hall.

There will be a town administrative meeting at 2 p.m. on July 30 at town hall.

Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet for its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.

Three or more members of the Rappahannock County Building Committee on Aug. 4, 5, and 6, will gather on the grounds of the Rappahannock County Courthouse during daylight hours while a county contractor performs work related to historic building masonry.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visit rrcsb.org for additional information.

