Rappahannock County Broadband Authority will continue their regular meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 29, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.
TheTown of Washington Planning Commissionwill hold a public hearing regarding the special use permit application for the Rush River Commons project on July 29 at 7 p.m. at the town hall.
There will be atown administrative meetingat 2 p.m. on July 30 at town hall.
Rappahannock County Board of Supervisorswill meet for its regular monthly meeting at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse.
Three or more members of theRappahannock County Building Committeeon Aug. 4, 5, and 6, will gather on the grounds of the Rappahannock County Courthouse during daylight hours while a county contractor performs work related to historic building masonry.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services(RRCS) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. Please visitrrcsb.orgfor additional information.
