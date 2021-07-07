Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority will meet today, Thursday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Before & After cafe, 31 Main St., Sperryville.
The Town Planning Commission will meet on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to review and discuss recommendations regarding the Rush River PUD application. There will also be a discussion and possible adoption of a policy regarding Zoom participation by absent members.
The Fire Levy Board will meet on Tuesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Hwy. Sperryville.