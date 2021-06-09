Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) meets today (Thursday, June 10) at 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion of the Rappahannock County Park, 7 Park Lane, Washington.
The Broadband Authority will meet (continued from June 7) at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse. See BoardDocs for Zoom info, or watch later on rappnews.com
The Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall for an organizational meeting.
The WashingtonTown Council will meet on Monday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes a discussion and possible approval of the FY 2021-2022 budget.
The Washington Town Council and Planning Commission will meet for a continued work session to discuss the Rush River Commons on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m.
The Water & Sewer Authority Budget & Operations Workshop meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, via Zoom only. See BoardDocs for connection info.
There will be a town administrative meeting on June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s office.