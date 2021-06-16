The Broadband Authority will hold a continued meeting at 6 p.m. today, Thursday, June 17, at the Rappahannock County courthouse to discuss the draft of its request for information.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth.
There will be a town administrative meeting on June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Town Clerk’s office.
The Washington Town Council and Planning Commission will hold a continued meeting on Monday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at town hall to discuss the special use permit application for Rush River Commons.
Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, Washington.
In observance of Independence Day, Flatwood Refuse will be closed on Sunday, July 4. Both Flatwood and Amissville refuse centers will be closed Monday, July 5. Amissville will reopen on Tuesday, July 6 at 7:30 a.m. and Flatwood will reopen on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:00 a.m.