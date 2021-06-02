The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will come to order on Monday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Rappahannock County courthouse for its regular monthly meeting.
The Architectural Review Board will meet on June 9 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to consider an application for a screened in porch at 481 Mt. Salem Ave.
The Frederick and Rappahannock Extension Office invites each of you to attend their last in-orchard meeting on June 9. We will meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. Virginia Tech fruit specialists from Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center will be present to address specific topics. We encourage you to bring samples of insects, diseased foliage or scaffolds for treatment recommendations. The Zoom meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. and adjourn around 2 p.m. Please call Kenner Love at the Rappahannock County Extension Office at (540) 675-3619 for more information about these and additional programs.
June 9, In-Orchard Meeting; Carroll County. Contact Ashley Edwards for the meeting location at aledwards@vt.edu