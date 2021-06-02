Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.