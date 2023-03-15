meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Building Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, (March 16), in the Visitors Center, located 3 Library Rd. The agenda includes discussion on the courthouse replacement project, historic buildings envelope repair projects and the 310 Gay St. (RAAC Theatre) renovation project.

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at the county Visitors Center, located 3 Library Rd., for a special-called closed meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding Board of Zoning Appeals action on Appellant Charlotte Wagner’s Sperryville dog training facility. Much of the meeting will be held in closed session, so no public comment is scheduled.

