TheRappahannock County Building Committeewill meet at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, (March 16), in the Visitors Center, located 3 Library Rd. The agenda includes discussion on the courthouse replacement project, historic buildings envelope repair projects and the 310 Gay St. (RAAC Theatre) renovation project.
TheRappahannock County Board of Supervisorswill meet on Friday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at the county Visitors Center, located 3 Library Rd., for a special-called closed meeting to consult with legal counsel regarding Board of Zoning Appeals action on Appellant Charlotte Wagner’s Sperryville dog training facility. Much of the meeting will be held in closed session, so no public comment is scheduled.
The Town of Washington’sTown Councilwill meet on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. for a work session on the FY 23-24 draft budget.
The Town’sArchitectural Review Board(ARB) does not have any applications for review and has canceled its March 20 meeting.
Rush River Commonsis hosting an event at the Washington School on Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.to update the community about the project. The event includes a section on the history of the property. Cil and Normie Davis are attending to discuss the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant.
There will be a brieffireworks display in the Town of Washingtonon Saturday, April 1, sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association(RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. They offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visitwww.rappsoccer.comfor more information and registration, email us atrcsasoccer@gmail.com.
In-Depth Reporting
