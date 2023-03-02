meetings-web.jpg

The Rappahannock County Water and Sewer Authority regular monthly meeting will be on Thursday, March 9, at the Sperryville Rescue Squad, 12 Main St., Sperryville at 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, March 11, in Fauquier County, at The PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Dr., Suite 301, Warrenton. There will be a community reception at 3 p.m., where leadership will be on hand to discuss RRCS Services and answer any questions, followed by the board meeting at 4 p.m. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

