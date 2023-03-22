Rush River Commonsis hosting an event at the Washington School on Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.to update the community about the project. The event includes a section on the history of the property. Cil and Normie Davis are attending to discuss the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant.
The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission has canceled its March 27 meeting.
There will be a brief fireworks display in the Town of Washington on Saturday, April 1, sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display will last between 3 and 5 minutes, there will be a warning sound 5 minutes before the display starts.
Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2023. They offer programs for girls and boys born years 2009-2018. Registration for U8 and up closes mid-March, U6 closes April 3. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...