Rush River Commons is hosting an event at the Washington School on Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.  to update the community about the project. The event includes a section on the history of the property. Cil and Normie Davis are attending to discuss the Manahoac Lake Motel, predecessor to the Black Kettle Motel and Restaurant.

The Town of Washington’s Planning Commission has canceled its March 27 meeting.

